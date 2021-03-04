Billy Joe JacksonSeptember 24, 1929 - February 28, 2021Billy Joe Jackson was born September 24, 1929 in Brachfield, Texas, near Henderson in Rusk County, Texas. He passed away on February 28, 2021 in Bryan, Texas. Billy attended school in Redland, Texas near Lufkin. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He worked at John E Mitchell Company in Dallas for 24 years, and retired from Southwest Instruments in Garland in 1994. He was a member of several Baptist churches in the area and was a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church at the time of his death.Billy is described by his children as loving, kind hearted, a Godly Christian man with strong family values, and was a lifelong example of what a man with character, values, morals and faith looks like. He will be greatly missed.Billy was preceded in death by his parents, John Lansing Jackson and Eula Mae White Jackson; his son, Bobby Jackson; and 10 brothers and sisters.Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patsy; and one brother, Leroy Jackson. He is also survived by his daughter, Cathy Phillips and husband, David Blaschke; son, Cliff Jackson and wife Julie; grandchildren, Corey King and wife Daniela, Keith and Kristen Phillips, Kyle Jackson, Brandon Jackson and wife Megan, Amanda Brown and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Arella, Andres, Lane, Oliva, Liam, Madalyn, and another little Jackson boy due in July.There will be a Visitation held for Mr. Jackson from 12pm to 1pm on Thursday, March 4, with the funeral following at Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 1324 Pleasant Drive, Dallas, TX 75217. Burial will take place immediately after the funeral at Grove Hill Memorial Park, 3920 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228.