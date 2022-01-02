Menu
Billy Lynn Kornegay
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St.
Caldwell, TX
Billy Lynn Kornegay

Billy Lynn Kornegay, 74, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Visitation will be January 3, 2022, 4:00 -6:00 PM, with a rosary beginning at 5:00 PM at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, Caldwell. Services will be at January 4, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caldwell.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Rosary
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St., Caldwell, TX
Jan
3
Service
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
404 W. Buck St., Caldwell, TX
Jan
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
500 W. Osr, Caldwell, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just got back in town and heard of the loss of Billy-our hearts and prayers and hugs are with Judy, Brian and Jill the memories of the time the kids played ball ,the feed store,show animals and so much more will always be in our heart.
Joe Youree and Lisette Youree
January 5, 2022
I´m so sorry for the loss of Billy! Praying God comforts and strengthens Judy, Brian and Jill and the rest of the family.
Ronnie and Marsha Farrar
Friend
January 2, 2022
