Billy Lynn Kornegay, 74, of Caldwell, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Visitation will be January 3, 2022, 4:00 -6:00 PM, with a rosary beginning at 5:00 PM at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, Caldwell. Services will be at January 4, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caldwell.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
Sponsored by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home - Caldwell Caldwell.
2 Entries
Just got back in town and heard of the loss of Billy-our hearts and prayers and hugs are with Judy, Brian and Jill the memories of the time the kids played ball ,the feed store,show animals and so much more will always be in our heart.
Joe Youree and Lisette Youree
January 5, 2022
I´m so sorry for the loss of Billy! Praying God comforts and strengthens Judy, Brian and Jill and the rest of the family.