Blanch L. Steward



Blanch L. Steward, 71, of Navasota, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral services will be today at 1 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Dennis Bryant Cemetery, Co. Rd. 415 @ Hwy 105 East, Navasota, Tx. CoVid -19 Protocols Enforced. Ashford & Oliver Mortuary.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 15, 2021.