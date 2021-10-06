Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
6 Entries
What a dear dear person and very very good friend we will miss you terribly Bobby.
Caryn Cohen and Don Powers
Friend
October 17, 2021
my deepest sympathy to her son Troy & grandchildren, family. I danced & knew her for over 20 years. class ,beautiful, fun ,teacher, some of her attributes
Loretta Chiavetta
Friend
October 9, 2021
RIP to a beautiful woman who brought much happiness to many.
Jo-Aynne Von Born
October 9, 2021
Bobby McDonald was my ballroom dance instructor in Fort Lauderdale for over fifteen years. She brought the joy of dance to me and her other students. Thank you Bobby for so many wonderful times. RIP
Brian Schwartz
Friend
October 9, 2021
My condolences for the loss of your loved one. May The God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family peace during this difficult time of mourning.
2 Thessalonians 2:17
em
Other
October 8, 2021
The world lost a wonderful lady. Loved Bobby. She was full of life. From the minute I met her we were kindred spirits. Enjoyed our nights out to dinner and the theater. RIP sweet Bobby My condolences to Troy.