Bobby Joe Perry, 79, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. wake service from 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, at First Baptist Church of Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 19, 2021.
He was a great teacher, he always had a smile on his face, when you walked into his classroom. Sorry for your loss my heart and prayers go out to the family.
margaret Lamkin
Student
February 6, 2022
My thoughts and Prayers to the Perry Family.
I had the privilege of playing basketball for Coach Perry in 1974-75. He gave me an opportunity to play alongside great athletes even though I was undersized. He impacted so many people with his leadership and kindness - he certainly has impacted my life.
David Goswick
Friend
September 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Perry family
Jewel Pierce Flenoy
June 26, 2021
To the Perry family my condolences and prayers are with you.
Bishop Lenzo Pittman
School
June 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Perry Family.
Lewis and Charla Luster
School
June 22, 2021
Your family has our Deepest Condolences on the passing of Coach Perry from the Bryan High School Class of `74 of which his brother Raymond Perry was a graduate of.
Searcy Toliver, President - BHS `74
Friend
June 22, 2021
God Bless and give you all peace.
Brenda McDade
Acquaintance
June 22, 2021
Oh no.
I am saddened this afternoon. All my coaches are special but this man gave me a chance. Lot's of special things happened with our three classes of 76 - 78 at Bryan High.
Coach Bobby Joe Perry was something special. In his own way, he cared / loved each of us as a whole and in an individual way when necessary.
We were thrown into a melting point and we learned how to get a long in a mixed race society. For that, I am truly grateful. With everything we have going on today, we had all of our eyes opened in very special way in 1971 in Bryan College Station.
Disappointed I did not know. I would have been at the funeral today.
To the Perry family, you had a special man, father, uncle and coach in your family. Thank you is just not enough for you Coach Perry.
David and Monica Jones
School
June 21, 2021
I am sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Perry. Praying for the family during this time.
PEGGY ALEXANDER REED
Friend
June 21, 2021
Charles and family,
So very sorry for your loss. I loved Mr. Perry from school. He always watched out for me.
May he rest in Peace.
Sabrina Fronterhouse class 1985
Sabrina Fronterhouse
School
June 21, 2021
Prayers to all. Mr. Perry was a wonderful man. Always had a kind word to say with his big smile. Thank you for sharing him with so many young men and women in Bryan. He was a great role model and will be missed.
Sammye Lightsey
June 21, 2021
I pray that the love of God, precious memories, and knowing that we care will comfort you and family.
Emma Aycox
Friend
June 21, 2021
We are sorry for your loss, will continue to keep your family in our prayers
Vera & Donald Bradford
Family
June 20, 2021
My condolences to the Perry family, God Blessed and strengthen you
Emma "Jean" Gibbs
June 20, 2021
I am saddened by your loss. Please accept my humble condolences. I pray God’s love keeps and guides you through this difficult time.
Prayerfully, Bridget Hollie Faye Metoyer
Bridget Hollie
Family
June 20, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers to the Perry family
Michael Bisor
June 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We are praying for the family! He was a great man.
Carol Lister Robinson
School
June 20, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. Praying for the family.
Tammy craft
June 20, 2021
We all loved Coach & Mrs. Perry. Both great teachers we were lucky to have. Condolences to Mrs. Perry & the entire family.
Rosemary & Mike McMullen
School
June 20, 2021
To Effie and family: I am so deeply saddened of the loss of Mr. Perry. I had the honor to work with him at Anson Jones & Sam Rayburn. He was a man of high esteem, honor & trust. Any life he touched in the many roles he played, is a better person. I had the pleasure to be there when Brian & Nicole came through school. In fact, I remember vividly the first time I saw Nicole. She was less than 2 when Mr. Perry brought her to the office to show her off in her pretty red ruffly dress. He was a very proud father of all of his children, and should be proud to follow his legacy. May God give you all peace & comfort throughtout his absence.
My love, "Mz. Fritsche"
Georgia Fritsche
School
June 19, 2021
To the Perry family my heart felt sympathy to you, I was one of his first projects as a coach and believe me he took me from a guy that in my sophomore year at Smith high was being beaten by my female classmates to one of the best sprinters in the state of Texas,( won the 1A state track championship in 1964 and 65,)man what a great man to learn from. We were the stocking cap group from little country school that was not afraid of any of the 3 and 4 A big boys THANKS COACH for making me not afraid to face the world,I will see you on Heaven's track