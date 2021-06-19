Oh no. I am saddened this afternoon. All my coaches are special but this man gave me a chance. Lot's of special things happened with our three classes of 76 - 78 at Bryan High. Coach Bobby Joe Perry was something special. In his own way, he cared / loved each of us as a whole and in an individual way when necessary. We were thrown into a melting point and we learned how to get a long in a mixed race society. For that, I am truly grateful. With everything we have going on today, we had all of our eyes opened in very special way in 1971 in Bryan College Station. Disappointed I did not know. I would have been at the funeral today. To the Perry family, you had a special man, father, uncle and coach in your family. Thank you is just not enough for you Coach Perry.

David and Monica Jones School June 21, 2021