Bobby "Bob" L. RychlikOctober 27, 1932 - April 10, 2022Bobby "Bob" Lee Rychlik, age 89, of Bryan, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Bob was born October 27, 1932 in Bryan, Texas, to Frank and Verna Rychlik.He grew up in the Edge, Texas community, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, where he participated in sports (football, basketball, and track). He also met his wife Jeanette Meads while attending high school.After high school, Bob attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, and received his business degree. After graduation, he received a commission in the Quartermaster Corps where he served as troop commander of the Food Service School at Fort Hood until May 26, 1957 when he was honorably discharged.After his service in the army, he and his wife Jeanette returned to Bryan where he started building a professional career in the life insurance business. 54 years later, Bob retired from what he loved doing the most — serving his clients while building lasting relationships.Bob is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Mickler, of Conway, Arkansas, and Carol Kickham, of Chesterfield, Missouri. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.A visitation for Bob will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77801. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Central Church, 1991 FM158, College Station, TX. An interment will occur Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Bryan City Cemetery, 1111 N Texas Ave, Bryan, Texas 77803.