Bonnie Lee Couch
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Bonnie Lee Couch

November 23, 1941 - October 18, 2020

Bonnie Lee Couch, 78, of Caldwell passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White in College Station.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 25 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of service. Interment will follow service at Memorial Cemetery of College Station.

Bonnie was born November 23, 1941 in Missouri to Francis and Margaret (Keller) Morris. She began her career as a hairdresser, then later decided to be a housewife to care for her children and husband. She was a loving mother, wife, granny, great-grandmother, and will be missed by many family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Herman Edward Couch; and son, Billy Edward Couch.

Survivors include her sons, Harold and Susan Couch, Leon Couch; grandchildren, Austin and Chloe Couch, Chris and Emilee Couch, Kasey and Bri Couch, Landon and Lauren Couch, Taylor Couch; great-grandchildren, Emmary Couch, Caydence Wilson, Charleigh Wilson, Crew Couch; brothers, Johnny Morris, Charlie and Margaret Gatling; sister, Francis Waggoner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I know you are in heaven and a better place and happy with your family and friends may God bless you all
Becky Pivonka
October 23, 2020
Sweet lady loved her very genuine person
Patricia Mcnew
October 20, 2020
Miss Bonnie was a very sweet lady who loved her friends and Elvis Presley, she will forever be missed! RIP Miss Bonnie
Rhonda Smith
October 20, 2020