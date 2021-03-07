Bonnie Lee Moore
October 4, 1956 - February 27, 2021
Bonnie was born in Augusta, Georgia, raised in Albuquerque,NM, graduated from Del Norte HS. She was the most neat, organized and thrifty person I know. She always worked hard and lived to decorate and garden. Bonnie leaves behind one son, a sister, a brother, nieces and nephews. She is joining her parents and beloved pets in heaven.
Please visit Bonnie's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.