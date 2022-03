Bonnie Lee MooreOctober 4, 1956 - February 27, 2021Bonnie was born in Augusta, Georgia, raised in Albuquerque,NM, graduated from Del Norte HS. She was the most neat, organized and thrifty person I know. She always worked hard and lived to decorate and garden. Bonnie leaves behind one son, a sister, a brother, nieces and nephews. She is joining her parents and beloved pets in heaven.Please visit Bonnie's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.