Bonnie Lee Moore
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Bonnie Lee Moore

October 4, 1956 - February 27, 2021

Bonnie was born in Augusta, Georgia, raised in Albuquerque,NM, graduated from Del Norte HS. She was the most neat, organized and thrifty person I know. She always worked hard and lived to decorate and garden. Bonnie leaves behind one son, a sister, a brother, nieces and nephews. She is joining her parents and beloved pets in heaven.

Please visit Bonnie's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
