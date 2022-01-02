Bradford Owen Farrington
Jan. 4, 1961 - Dec. 10, 2021
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the death of Bradford Owen Farrington. Brad, 60, born in Elkhart, KS passed away December 10th, 2021 with his family by his side in Austin, TX.
Brad is survived by his four daughters, Malissa Rios, Micaela Thompson, Monica Morris, and Janie Blalock; his partner, Debbie Clendennen; parents, Ernest (Stout) and Vada Farrington; sister, Joan Rauner; along with ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many, many, friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jane Ardith (Owens) Thomas; and brother, Travis Delane Farrington.
A Celebration of Life is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Copper Shot Distillery in Bastrop, Texas. Funeral services will be held at First Church of God in Elkhart, KS, January 15th, 2022, at 12PM, followed by graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 2, 2022.