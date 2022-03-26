Bradley Jay Bennett



November 17, 1979 - March 23, 2022



Bradley Jay Bennett passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at age 42. Visitation will be Sunday, March 27th from 2-4 pm at the McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin, Texas. Services will be held on Monday, March 28th at 11 am at the Methodist Church of Wheelock, 10381 Commerce St, Wheelock, Texas, 77882.



Brad was born in Leesville, Louisiana and lived in Bryan/College Station for nearly 24 years. Brad is proceeded in death by his father, Ralph Bennett, his grandfather John Evans, his grandmother Ruby Youngblood, his uncle Greg Evans, and his grandparents Tiny and Aswell Bennett.



Brad is survived by his wife, Lanice Bennett, his mother Quinda Bennett, his in-laws Carolyn and Gene Chappell, his brother Brian Bennett and wife Casey Bennett, daughter Emily, his sister Brandi Bennett, daughter Bailee, and his brother Kevin Bennett, wife Candy, two daughters Brooke and Devon. Additionally, Brad is survived by his grandmother, Ruth Evans, grandfather, Henry Youngblood, aunt Dowana Bates, her daughter Christie Bates, as well as Mike Scofield and uncle Steve Bates.



In Iieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wheelock Cemetery Association, PO Box 184, Wheelock, Texas 77882, in honor of Brad Bennett.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2022.