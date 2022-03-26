Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bradley Jay Bennett
1979 - 2022
BORN
1979
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin
101 E Decherd St
Franklin, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin
Send Flowers
Bradley Jay Bennett

November 17, 1979 - March 23, 2022

Bradley Jay Bennett passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at age 42. Visitation will be Sunday, March 27th from 2-4 pm at the McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin, Texas. Services will be held on Monday, March 28th at 11 am at the Methodist Church of Wheelock, 10381 Commerce St, Wheelock, Texas, 77882.

Brad was born in Leesville, Louisiana and lived in Bryan/College Station for nearly 24 years. Brad is proceeded in death by his father, Ralph Bennett, his grandfather John Evans, his grandmother Ruby Youngblood, his uncle Greg Evans, and his grandparents Tiny and Aswell Bennett.

Brad is survived by his wife, Lanice Bennett, his mother Quinda Bennett, his in-laws Carolyn and Gene Chappell, his brother Brian Bennett and wife Casey Bennett, daughter Emily, his sister Brandi Bennett, daughter Bailee, and his brother Kevin Bennett, wife Candy, two daughters Brooke and Devon. Additionally, Brad is survived by his grandmother, Ruth Evans, grandfather, Henry Youngblood, aunt Dowana Bates, her daughter Christie Bates, as well as Mike Scofield and uncle Steve Bates.

In Iieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wheelock Cemetery Association, PO Box 184, Wheelock, Texas 77882, in honor of Brad Bennett.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin
101 E Decherd St P.O. Box 454, Franklin, TX
Mar
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Methodist Church of Wheelock
10381 Commerce St, Wheelock, TX
Funeral services provided by:
McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCauley Funeral Home - Franklin.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.