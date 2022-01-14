Brenda J. Harris



Brenda J. Harris, 68, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, at New Zion Baptist Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 14, 2022.