Brenda J. Harris, 68, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, at New Zion Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 14, 2022.
To the Family of Brenda, I knew her growing up on the East Side and from her brother Big Pop who hung around my uncle a lot. But I know Brenda best from my mother's constant chatter about Brenda. They apparently worked together at Sbisa and my mom was always talking about Brenda, never a negative word. That meant something. My mother tolerated, but didn't like everyone she met or worked with. If she liked them its because they were outstanding. Just to hear of Brenda's passing saddened me. I hope and pray the family are peacefully coming to terms with your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Frances Walton
Acquaintance
March 1, 2022
My Prayers and Condolences to the family, I pray that God Comfort and give you all Strength during this time. Brenda was my friend and classmate since 1st grade, Truly a sweet person and a good friend.
EMMA JEAN GIBBS
Classmate
January 15, 2022
Prayers for Brenda´s Family.She was a sweet person .Feeling so sad.
Sharon Mack
January 15, 2022
Our prayers and condolences to Iesha, grandchildren, Evelyn and our entire family. Brenda will always be in our hearts. She was my friend and cousin and a quiet and sweet spirit. She has gained her wings and may she rest in peace my dear cousin
Jean Hill and Dorothy and Mary Harris
Marilyn Hill
Family
January 14, 2022
Curtis & Charlotte Jones
Classmate
January 14, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Class Of 1972