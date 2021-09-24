Menu
Cameron Stuart Ogden
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Cameron Stuart Ogden

April 27, 1993 - September 19, 2021

Cameron Ogden, 28, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 2 pm, followed by the Life Tribute Memorial Service at 3 pm, Monday, September 27, 2021, both at First Baptist Church Bryan.

Cameron was born in Bryan to Kyle Ogden and Shana Shirley Ogden, on April 27, 1993. He attended Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX where he graduated in 2020. After graduation, Cameron was employed at Texas A&M where he worked as an instrumentation technician in the power plant.

Cameron was a man full of life. He lived and loved with grace and true driven passion. He loved to travel and never missed an opportunity for a road trip. He had the biggest heart, loved his family dearly and considered all of his friend's a part of that family. Cameron's father, Kyle, instilled in him a love for all things sports, music, and Texas A&M from a very early age. If Cameron could throw or catch it, he wanted to be involved. He spent many days running around his childhood neighborhood playing with his buddy's until sundown. In 2015 Cameron met Heather Snow and they began dating, going back and forth between Brenham and Bryan to spend as much time with each other as possible. In 2018 Cameron married Heather and never looked back from creating a beautiful home and life with her. Each year Cameron looked forward to cheering on his fighting Texas Aggies in any and all sporting events. He took so much pride in being a part of the crew at the power plant and working at Texas A&M. Cameron was looking forward to the day he would be able to share this love with his daughter, Delilah Claire, and take her to her first Aggie football game. Cameron will also be remembered as a gifted guitarist and for being one of the biggest Blackberry Smoke fans. He shared this band with anyone he came into contact with and attended as many concerts as possible each year.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather E.J Ogden, grandmother Linda Shirley, and father Kyle Ogden.

Cameron is survived by the love of his life Heather Ogden, soon to be daughter Delilah Claire, fur babies Rosie and Oso, mother Shana Shirley Ogden, grandmother Hazel Ogden, grandfather Gregory Shirley, mother and father in law Scott and Linda Snow, brother in laws Matt and Nathan Snow, and countless other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends considered to be family.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Bryan, TX
Sep
27
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so shocked to hear of Cameron´s passing. I can remember watching him as a little boy play tennis when Kyle and Greg were roommates. He was such a sweetheart! Prayers for his entire family during this time.
Crystal Savage
Friend
October 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Cameron's passing.
Gena Monroe
Friend
September 30, 2021
Darrel and I will continue to lift your family up in prayer. Darrel thought the world of Kyle and of Cameron. Our heart breaks for the many friends and family affected by these losses. May God bring you peace and comfort and bestow many blessings upon Heather and baby girl Delilah.
Rose Selman
Friend
September 27, 2021
Dear Heather and little Delilah, So very sorry. Love you dearly! Pud
MARIE NEUMAN GRAY
Family
September 26, 2021
Y'all are in my heart and prayers.. So so sorry for y'all's loss..
Sabrina Morris
Friend
September 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending Hugs and Prayers. Love Yall
Sandy Bomnskie
Family
September 24, 2021
