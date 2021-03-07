Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Camile Walton Davis
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Camile Walton Davis

August 8, 1934 - February 17, 2021

Camille Walton Davis, 86, died February 17, 2021. She was born Janice Camille Walton in Bryan, TX on August 8, 1934. She graduated Stephen F. Austin H.S. in Bryan, 1952 and North Texas State in Denton, TX with a degree in Journalism. She was a member of Chi Omega, Alpha Alpha chapter. She retired from Duracell. She enjoyed writing and editing for Lenbrook's newsletter. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Walker Davis; her two daughters and sons-in-law: Leslie and Andrew Fowler Jr., Camille and Kyle Stewart; grandchildren: Michelle May (husband Andrew May), Thomas Fowler, Hunter Stewart, Grace Stewart; great grandchild: Eleanor Fowler. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service is planned for March 21st at 1:30 p.m., Christ Church 2890 N. Fulton Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305. Registration is at ChristChurchAtl.org.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Christ Church
2890 N. Fulton Drive, Atlanta, GA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.