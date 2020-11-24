Carl CotropiaOctober 2, 1932 - November 22, 2020Carl Cotropia was born in Hearne, Texas, graduated from Hearne High School and received his Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M. Carl remained a loyal Aggie throughout his life.He served his community as a Hearne ISD Trustee for 25 years.Carl farmed cotton with his father, Tony Cotropia in the Brazos Bottom and ran a fertilizer business with his loving wife Barbara.Carl is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Carla Cotropia, partner Tom Edens, Caron Davis, husband Lloyd, Keith Cotropia, wife Monica, Kimla Cotropia, husband Jim August; grandchildren, Jason Davis, wife Jian, Ryan Davis, Amelie August, Andrew August and Annabel August; and his devoted dog, Lady.Private family services will take place at a later date.