Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carl Cotropia
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Carl Cotropia

October 2, 1932 - November 22, 2020

Carl Cotropia was born in Hearne, Texas, graduated from Hearne High School and received his Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M. Carl remained a loyal Aggie throughout his life.

He served his community as a Hearne ISD Trustee for 25 years.

Carl farmed cotton with his father, Tony Cotropia in the Brazos Bottom and ran a fertilizer business with his loving wife Barbara.

Carl is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Carla Cotropia, partner Tom Edens, Caron Davis, husband Lloyd, Keith Cotropia, wife Monica, Kimla Cotropia, husband Jim August; grandchildren, Jason Davis, wife Jian, Ryan Davis, Amelie August, Andrew August and Annabel August; and his devoted dog, Lady.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.