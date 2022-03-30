Carl Edward HowkJuly 23, 1945 - March 26, 2022Carl Edward Howk, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Madisonville, Texas. He was 76.Born July 23, 1945 in Searcy, Arkansas, Carl was the son of Carvil E. and Mildred (Brown) Howk. Carl served his country and was also served in the National Guard. He retired as an Engineer, working for TXU Electric most of his career. A lover of not only the "old country music"; Carl enjoyed some of the more traditional newer musicians. He loved to bowl and he and his wife, Janice, also loved touring on their motorcycles.Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry Howk, and by his infant daughter, Nancy Howk.Carl is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janice (Moore) Howk of Bryan, TX; his children, Tammy Pickett of Columbus, MS; Reta Savage and husband, Sean, of Hurst, TX; Cody Jones and Jonathan Jones, both of Bryan; his grandchildren, Brandon Byrns of Haslet, TX; Austin Byrns of Justin, TX; Kahlan Hearn of North Richland Hills, TX; Lauren Hearn of Hurst, TX; Scott King of Guntown, MS and Robert King of Hayden, AL; along with four great-grandchildren, Lila, Christian, Zoey, and Wyatt. Carl is also survived by three sisters, Mary Frances, Patsy Brown, and Theresa Pennington, all of Sulphur Springs, TX; and one brother, David Howk, also of Sulphur Springs. Carl also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; as well as, other loving family members and many dear friends.Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan, followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral in the Memorial Chapel. Graveside committal services will follow at Alexander Cemetery, Bryan.