Carl Edward Howk
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
Carl Edward Howk

July 23, 1945 - March 26, 2022

Carl Edward Howk, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Madisonville, Texas. He was 76.

Born July 23, 1945 in Searcy, Arkansas, Carl was the son of Carvil E. and Mildred (Brown) Howk. Carl served his country and was also served in the National Guard. He retired as an Engineer, working for TXU Electric most of his career. A lover of not only the "old country music"; Carl enjoyed some of the more traditional newer musicians. He loved to bowl and he and his wife, Janice, also loved touring on their motorcycles.

Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry Howk, and by his infant daughter, Nancy Howk.

Carl is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janice (Moore) Howk of Bryan, TX; his children, Tammy Pickett of Columbus, MS; Reta Savage and husband, Sean, of Hurst, TX; Cody Jones and Jonathan Jones, both of Bryan; his grandchildren, Brandon Byrns of Haslet, TX; Austin Byrns of Justin, TX; Kahlan Hearn of North Richland Hills, TX; Lauren Hearn of Hurst, TX; Scott King of Guntown, MS and Robert King of Hayden, AL; along with four great-grandchildren, Lila, Christian, Zoey, and Wyatt. Carl is also survived by three sisters, Mary Frances, Patsy Brown, and Theresa Pennington, all of Sulphur Springs, TX; and one brother, David Howk, also of Sulphur Springs. Carl also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; as well as, other loving family members and many dear friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan, followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral in the Memorial Chapel. Graveside committal services will follow at Alexander Cemetery, Bryan.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 30, 2022.
Sister we are sorry about the loss of Our Brother Carl Edward.Our condolences go out to you and the family, you know our Prayers are with You, Love always we are just a phone call away.
Claborne & Donna McGee
Family
March 29, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about Carl passing. You have my condolences! I'll keep you in my prayers, and I love you Janice and Cody!
Sherica (Hootie) Mitchell
March 29, 2022
Janice and family, My condolences go out to you! May God be with you during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Know that I love you!
Catherine Beard
Friend
March 29, 2022
