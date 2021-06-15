Menu
Carlos Stewart
Carlos Stewart

Carlos Stewart, 66, of Belton, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hillier of College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.
Carlos was my friend and from time to time a Shoulder to cry on . Your going to be greatly missed I will see you on the other side my friend my uncle. Peggy I´m sorry y´all had to go through this my prayers are with y´all love y´all and see you soon
Larry Leatherwood
Family
June 18, 2021
Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to Peggy and family. Carlos was truly a jewel and always so honest, funny and full of stories to share. He will be missed but remembered. God be with your family
Steve & Paula Meyer
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones in the loss of Carlos from this earth. Both of us have such fond memories from high school. May God continue to give you comfort and peace.
Ken and Pat Prcin
June 16, 2021
