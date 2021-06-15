To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - College Station.
3 Entries
Carlos was my friend and from time to time a Shoulder to cry on .
Your going to be greatly missed I will see you on the other side my friend my uncle.
Peggy I´m sorry y´all had to go through this my prayers are with y´all love y´all and see you soon
Larry Leatherwood
Family
June 18, 2021
Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to Peggy and family. Carlos was truly a jewel and always so honest, funny and full of stories to share. He will be missed but remembered.
God be with your family
Steve & Paula Meyer
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones in the loss of Carlos from this earth. Both of us have such fond memories from high school. May God continue to give you comfort and peace.