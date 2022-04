Carmen Rivera



Carmen Rivera, 63, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. Visitation will be on Monday, April 18 from 5-8 PM with a 6 PM Wake Service at Trevino Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 19 at Bryan City Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 17, 2022.