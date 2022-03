Carol LaRue Scamardo



Carol LaRue Scamardo, 88, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Services will be at 10 AM, Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow on Monday, June 7, 2021 Forest Park Lawndale. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 1, 2021.