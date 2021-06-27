Carol Ward, 76, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, from 12-1 pm with services beginning at 1 pm at Grace Bible Church - Anderson. Services have been entrusted to Hillier of College Station.
I was blessed by getting to know Carol the past couple of years through Central Baptist Church. I would take her hot chocolate and little cheer bags, but she would always encourage me. Her bible was always near and she knew scripture by heart. Our favorite was to say the 23rd psalms together. She will be missed but I know where she resides today
Terri Jan Davidson
Friend
June 30, 2021
Mrs. Ward was such a sweet lady and she adored her daughter Sandy. Sandy would always visit her mom and bring her a shake and do her nails. My condolences to all the family and I know her sweet Spirit is with the Lord.
Audrea Constancio
Other
June 27, 2021
Carol was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. We made a lot of memories together and I am so sad to hear of her passing. My sympathy goes to her daughters and son and their families, and I know we´ll get together again one day.