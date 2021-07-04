Carolyn Fazzino PrejeanJanuary 24, 1937 - July 1, 2021Carolyn Fazzino Prejean, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 1, 2021, in Bryan, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.Carolyn was born on January 24, 1937, in Bryan, Texas, to Frank and Mary Fazzino. She worked at her uncle's store, Mike's Grocery, while attending Stephen F. Austin High School. Following her graduation in 1955, she attended McKenzie-Baldwin Business College in Bryan, earning a certificate in bookkeeping. Carolyn used her skills in various jobs throughout her life, including Howell Lumber Company in Bryan, Texas A&M University in College Station, Jefferson Downs in New Orleans, and the City of Bryan's Municipal Court.First and foremost, Carolyn was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her three sons and willingly put their interests first, doing everything she could do to support them. Carolyn could be found cashiering at her son's restaurant, The Feed Barn, during her lunch hour and often working nights and weekends. She took great pride in seeing her children's successes. As a grandmother, Meme loved attending dance recitals, soccer games, and orchestra concerts.Carolyn also had many passions. She loved getting up early on Saturday mornings to go to garage or estate sales, finding treasures to add to her collection. Monthly tournaments of Blitz with her friends and family were full of fun, competition, and laughter. Carolyn enjoyed cooking and baking with her grandchildren, sharing recipes from her Italian heritage. Another family tradition she cherished was cookouts at her cousin Marie Loria's farm.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Fazzino of Bryan. She is survived by her three sons Keith and wife, Lisa, of Bryan; Kurc and wife, Cindy, of Bryan; Kevin and wife, Jamie, of College Station; grandchildren Allie, Zachery, Benjamin, Peyton, and Preslee; brother Joe Fazzino and wife, Mae, of Bryan; niece Stephanie Shawver and husband, Guy, of Sargent; nephew Charlie Fazzino and wife, Shelley, of The Woodlands; and nephew Mike Fazzino of Bryan.The family is thankful for the support they received during their mother's illness. Hospice Brazos Valley and her caregivers provided loving and compassionate care for their mother. Marie Loria and her daughter Kim Hopcus and husband, Mark, nurtured the family's spiritual needs and comforted them as they coped during this difficult time.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 5, from 5 PM to 7 PM with the rosary beginning at 7 PM at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Brazos Valley or St. Joseph Catholic Church