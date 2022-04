Carolyn (Fazzino) Prejean



Carolyn (Fazzino) Prejean, 84, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021 from 5 - 7 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 11 am Tuesday, July 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 3, 2021.