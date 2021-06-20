Menu
Carroll Gene Hix Jr.
1951 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Carroll Gene Hix, Jr.

May 30, 1951 - June 11, 2021

Carroll Gene Hix, Jr., 70, of Bryan, Texas, died on June 11, 2021. Born in Galveston, he moved with his family to Bryan when he was 12 years old.

Carroll graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1969 and Texas A&M University in Engineering in 1973. He received his law degree from Baylor University Law School in 1979.

He had a long, successful career as corporate attorney for State Farm Insurance in Plano, Texas. Carroll was an avid sailor, musician and songwriter, and a licensed ship captain.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Hix; his mother, Martha Hix; a brother, Tom Hix of College Statio; and sister, Susan Miller and husband, Jim and their family of Houston.

As of this time no service has been planned at this time, but memorials may be made to Bryan's Habitat for Humanity or Hospice Brazos Valley.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear. Carroll and I were Practice Court partners in law school at Baylor. Carroll was a good guy and a good attorney. I am sorry for your loss.
Curt L Warnock.
Friend
September 30, 2021
R.I.P. Carroll - By now, you're probably already in a band up in heaven with Craig and the rest of the guys from S.F.A. in Bryan.
Ed Maly
June 20, 2021
I played in a group with Carrol 1967 and knew his father. Carrol was smart, decent and kind. What else is there!
Sam Evans
Other
June 17, 2021
