Carroll Gene Hix, Jr.May 30, 1951 - June 11, 2021Carroll Gene Hix, Jr., 70, of Bryan, Texas, died on June 11, 2021. Born in Galveston, he moved with his family to Bryan when he was 12 years old.Carroll graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1969 and Texas A&M University in Engineering in 1973. He received his law degree from Baylor University Law School in 1979.He had a long, successful career as corporate attorney for State Farm Insurance in Plano, Texas. Carroll was an avid sailor, musician and songwriter, and a licensed ship captain.He is survived by his son, Ryan Hix; his mother, Martha Hix; a brother, Tom Hix of College Statio; and sister, Susan Miller and husband, Jim and their family of Houston.As of this time no service has been planned at this time, but memorials may be made to Bryan's Habitat for Humanity or Hospice Brazos Valley.