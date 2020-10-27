Catarina G. Blanco
November 25, 1935 - October 23, 2020
Catarina G. Blanco, 84, of Bryan passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 10AM Thursday, October 29 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Wednesday October 28 also in the Funeral Home.
Born November 25, 1935 in Seguin, Texas she was the daughter of Victor and Ufemia (Vasquez) Gomez. Catarina enjoyed watching old Western Movies, and her Soap Operas. She loved to shop, sew and cook for her family and anyone else who would stop by to visit.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her spouse of 62 years, Raymond Blanco Sr., son, Gonzalo Blanco; great-granddaughter, Hadley Mae Martinez; brothers, Ted and Harry Gomez; and son-in-law, Stephen Brininger.
Catarina leaves behind to cherish her memories, four sons, Raymond Blanco Jr. and wife Connie, Daniel Blanco and wife Cindy, Phillip and wife Dianne, and Benny; two daughters, Amelia Blanco Brininger, and Martha Blanco Pacheco; three brothers, Agustine Gomez and wife Julia, Freddie Gomez and wife Charlene, and John Gomez; one sister, Pauline Salazar; twenty-two grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com
Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 27, 2020.