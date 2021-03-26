Catherine Mitchell Bradsher, 67, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Truevine MBC in Navasota.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eleanor Grays
Friend
April 1, 2021
My condolences to friends and the family of Catherine. We worked together a few years and she was always pleasant to be around; nice, helpful and positive. May she RIP, finding sweet rest from all her labours.
Frances Walton
Coworker
March 28, 2021
Knife River Family
March 26, 2021
I am praying for you all during this difficult time that God will strengthen and comfort you. Also, may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Just know that God is with you and you can call on him anytime.
Andrenette (Chick) Thomas-Boudreaux
Family
March 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Brenda Johnson
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during your hour of grief. Find comfort in knowing this separation is just temporary. The Lord is with you & He will dry your tears.