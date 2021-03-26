Catherine Mitchell Bradsher



Catherine Mitchell Bradsher, 67, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Truevine MBC in Navasota.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.