Cayetano Requeña Martinez, Jr.



Cayetano Requeña Martinez, Jr., 48, of Caldwell, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home-Caldwell. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caldwell.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 23, 2021.