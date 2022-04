Cecil Rae Berry



Cecil Rae Berry, 90, of Spring Branch, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Visitation will be 11:30 am, Monday, June 28, with services following at Hilltop Lakes Chapel, interment will be in Gumsprings Cemetery. Services are in the care of Cozart Funeral Home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.