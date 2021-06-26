Cecil Rae Berry
October 5, 1930 - June 21, 2021
Services for Cecil Rae Murff Berry, of Normangee, are set for Monday, June 28, 2021, at Hilltop Lakes Chapel in Hilltop Lakes, Texas. Following a visitation 11:30am–12pm, the funeral will take place from 12–1pm, with interment at Gum Springs Cemetery, in Flynn, from 1:30–2pm.
Cecil Rae was born October 5, 1930, in Normangee, Texas, to parents William Adair Murff and Janie Estelle Murff, and grew up in Flynn. She married the love of her life, Neil Berry, Sr., and they lived first in Houston, before relocating to Normangee in 1962, where they raised four children. Neil founded Big B Industries and Cecil founded Berry's Beauty Salon.
Cecil was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Neil Berry, Sr.; brother, William Adair Murff, Jr.; sister, Esther Byrd; daughter, Becky Brantley; son-in-law, Donald Sanders; and granddaughter, Amy Hines. She is survived by daughter, Margo Sanders; daughter, Deborah Archer (Ronny); son, Neil Berry, Jr. (Deanna); son-in-law, Rodney Brantley; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Services are in the care of Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee, Texas.
Condolences may be left at www.cozartfuneralhome.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 26, 2021.