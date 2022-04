Celso Sanchez



Celso Sanchez, 77, of Caldwell, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Visitation will be January 5, 2022 from 5 - 7 PM at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, Caldwell. Services will be at January 6, 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caldwell, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 3, 2022.