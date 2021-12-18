Menu
Chad Aubrey Cryer
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Chad Aubrey Cryer

October 24, 1980 - December 14, 2021

Chad Aubrey Cryer passed away on December 14, 2021, at 41 years of age, while hospitalized in Houston, Texas.

Chad was born October 24, 1980 in Houston, Texas to Doyle Wayne Cryer, Jr. and Donna Crowell Cryer.

Chad married his high school sweetheart, Nikki Morehead, on March 10, 2001 in Rockdale, Texas. Three children were born to this union, Garrett Tyler Cryer, Ethan Scott Cryer and Avery Grace Cryer.

Chad received his bachelor's degree at Sam Houston State University in 2004. He went on to teach history at Bryan High School for 14 years and at A & M Consolidated for 3 years. Most of this time was spent teaching A-P US History classes. Chad was a coach with the Brazos Valley Bucks baseball organization and also coached many young athletes at The Lab in College Station.

Chad won multiple awards during his teaching career, including: 2013 Texas A&M University Inspiration Award for Exceptional Secondary Education, 2015 Bryan ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, 2017 Texas A&M Outstanding Educator Award, 2021 AMCHS Teacher of the Year, 2020 Consol Graduation Speaker, 2020 Hall of Fame Honored Educator, 2021 Hall of Fame Honored Educator, 2022 Hall of Fame Honored Educator

He was a master mason and a member of the Adam Royder Masonic Lodge.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne Cryer, Edward and Yvonne Crowell, and his father in law, Jim Sims.

Chad is survived by his loving wife, Nikki Cryer and their three children, Garrett Tyler Cryer, Ethan Scott Cryer and Avery Grace Cryer, of Bryan, Texas.

He is also survived by his parents, Doyle & Donna Cryer, and Mother-in-law, Deborah Sims, of Rockdale, Texas. His grandmother, Joyce Cryer of Bryan, TX as well as brother, Doyle Cryer, III and wife Melanie of Holland, Texas, sisters, Cari Davis and husband Curtis of Joshua, Texas and Shannon Hoskins and husband Jeremy of Thorndale, Texas, brothers-in-law, David Morehead, Jr. of Dallas, and Nicholas Morehead and wife, Anna of Milano, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

To celebrate Chad's love of US History the family has request people wear red, white and blue in his honor. Visitation will be from 2 – 5 pm Sunday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday at Central Church, 1991 FM 158, College Station.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up for Chad's three children at Aggieland Credit Union. Memorials can be sent to "Benefit Account for Chad Cryer", Aggieland Credit Union, 201 Southwest Parkway East, College Station, Texas 77840. Or the family suggests memorials be made to College Station ISD Education Foundation, 1812 Welsh Ave., College Station, Texas 77840

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Central Church
1991 FM 158,, College Station, TX
