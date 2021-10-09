Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
The Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the loss of this beautiful lady. May all who were close to her find peace and comfort knowing she is now with her beloved husband Parvis. Rest in peace.
Rosemarie Selman
October 26, 2021
Eleanor,
My deepest condolences to you. I´m so very sorry for your loss. God bless you and may His grace provide you peace and comfort. May your mother Rest In Peace.
Blessings,
Linda Salvato
Linda Salvato
October 25, 2021
Lovely story. Thanks for sharing all of this. It is inspiring to read. Very, very sorry for your losses so close in time, Elianor.
Josh Harrison
October 14, 2021
My condolences for the loss of your love one. May the God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family peace during this difficult time of mourning.
2 Thessalonians 2:17
em
October 12, 2021
What a great lady, she and her husband were so personable and great supporters of the Republican party. May God rest their souls.
Rick Starnes
October 10, 2021
Always so friendly, so positive, and so kind - Chantal will be missed by her many friends. Our deepest condolences to the Vessali family. May she Rest In Peace and may perpetual light shine upon her.
Joe & Linda Cerami