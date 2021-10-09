Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chantal Vessali
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Awty International School
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Chantal Vessali

Chantal Vessali, 78, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
3:30p.m.
Stella Hotel - Celeste Ballroom
TX
Oct
30
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Stella Hotel - Celeste Ballroom
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
The Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the loss of this beautiful lady. May all who were close to her find peace and comfort knowing she is now with her beloved husband Parvis. Rest in peace.
Rosemarie Selman
Work
October 26, 2021
Eleanor, My deepest condolences to you. I´m so very sorry for your loss. God bless you and may His grace provide you peace and comfort. May your mother Rest In Peace. Blessings, Linda Salvato
Linda Salvato
October 25, 2021
Lovely story. Thanks for sharing all of this. It is inspiring to read. Very, very sorry for your losses so close in time, Elianor.
Josh Harrison
Friend
October 14, 2021
My condolences for the loss of your love one. May the God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family peace during this difficult time of mourning. 2 Thessalonians 2:17
em
Other
October 12, 2021
What a great lady, she and her husband were so personable and great supporters of the Republican party. May God rest their souls.
Rick Starnes
October 10, 2021
Always so friendly, so positive, and so kind - Chantal will be missed by her many friends. Our deepest condolences to the Vessali family. May she Rest In Peace and may perpetual light shine upon her. Joe & Linda Cerami
Joe Cerami
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results