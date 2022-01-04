Charles Benbow



Charles Benbow, 75, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 10, at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.