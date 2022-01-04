Charles Benbow, 75, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 10, at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.
Charles was a good friend in high school. He loved the hobby of playing drums and we got together once in a while to jam. I played guitar. My sincere sympathies to the family. Rest in peace Charles.
Curtis Bullock
Curtis Bullock
January 18, 2022
Charles left us with many fond memories of our school years in Bryan. He was such fun in class, and will be missed for his good-hearted nature. Condolences to Diane and his family for their loss.
Sandra Reina
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dianna Perrone
January 10, 2022
You and your family are in my heart and prayers.
Love
Maria
Don Austin
January 4, 2022
So sorry to get the news about Charles passing - condolences to Diane and family - we will miss his smiles and humor - RIP Charlie!