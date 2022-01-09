Charles Benbow
September 24, 1946 - January 1, 2022
On January 1, 2022, Charles Benbow peacefully drifted across the river stepping into eternity with our Heavenly Father. Charles had a personality that awarded him many friends who along with his family will mourn his loss. He lived on the happy side of life and will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 – 8 pm Monday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Charles was born in the old St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on September 24, 1946. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School (class of '64) and studied at Blinn College and Texas A&M University. He married Diane Merka in 1973 starting their lifelong journey together. Charles had a successful career spanning over 40 years. He purchased and operated a lumber yard in Bremond which led to the commercial and residential general construction business. Moving to Aransas Pass, Texas in 1989, he continued in the general construction business for 17 years building custom waterfront homes in the area. His time in Aransas Pass was special for him. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, San Patricio Economic Development Council, Tri-County EMS Board and Coastal Bend Hospital Foundation. He was elected to the Aransas Pass City Council and was named Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the year in 1996, a honor he always cherished.
Retiring in 2005 Charles and Diane moved back to Bryan returning to their birth home, reuniting with family and friends. He purchased acreage in the Smetana Community where he raised cattle and worked the land. At the beginning of this new adventure, he befriended a young man, Matt Stokes, who often provided the brawn helping Charles to accomplish his vision of the land. It has been an everlasting friendship. He was a member of the Smetana Cemetery Association and OSR and Water SUD. In 2008 he joined St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an active member serving as Usher and Eucharistic Minister. Charles was a longtime and proud member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. After leaving the cattle business behind, he was a regular on the golf course. He entertained his golfing friends with endless chatter keeping even a bad day of golf filled with fun and laughter.
Charles is preceded in by his parents, Evan T. and Euline (Merchant) Benbow; his two children, Charles Evan Benbow and Heather D. Benbow.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; brother and sister-in-law, Evan and Bonnie Benbow; granddaughter, Caraline Benbow; sister-in-law, Carolyn Chapman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Dale Robertson. Nieces and nephews, Cindy and Bruce Kunz, Ashley Chapman, Mark and Christina Robertson, Angie and Brandon Rollins, and their families will fondly remember and miss their Uncle Charles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley or Aggieland Humane Society or charity of your choice
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.