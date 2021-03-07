Charles Walker "Charlie" Boyd
November 6, 1932 - January 20, 2021
Charles "Charlie" Walker Boyd, 88, of College Station, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He was born in Easterly, Texas to Charles Booth Boyd and Emma Mae Boyd. He graduated from Milby High School in 1950. He was a member of the Texas A & M Corps and the graduation class of 1954. He married Patsy Jean Stoll shortly thereafter.
Charlie served in the U.S. Air Force in San Antonio, Texas. He spent many years employed by Betz Laboratories and U.S. Filter. He enjoyed all things Texas A & M, cooking, baseball, softball, tennis, golf and was an avid reader. Charlie and Patsy were members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Charlie was a devoted son, husband, father and friend. He will be deeply missed.
Charlie is survived by the love of his life and wife of 67 years, Patsy Jean. Sister and brother-in-law, Virginia B. and Hamid Al-Rikabi of Dallas. Son and daughter-in-law, Michael W. and Elizabeth Boyd of Navasota. Son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Robin Boyd of Pearland. Nephews Omar H. and Ramsey H. Al-Rikabi. Five grandchildren, Laine Boyd, April Foskett, Ryan Boyd, Rachel Boyd and Allison Boyd. He had six great-grandchildren with a seventh on his way.
A service to celebrate Charlie's life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank Visiting Angels, Helping Hands of Bryan and Traditions Health Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association, corpsofcadets.org/memory
or mailed to, 1134 Finfeather Rd. Bryan, TX 77803.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.