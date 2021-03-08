Charles Wayne Currie , 68, of Normangee, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Visitation will be 5-7PM Tuesday, March 9 at First Baptist Church Normangee. Services will be at 2PM Wednesday, March 10 at Graveside Hopewell Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Trevino-Smith Funeral Home of Bryan/College Station
I am so sorry to here to Charles passed away. He was a good man. And will be missed,my god hold y´all up in this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are going up. Good by my friend.
Wanda Albertson
March 11, 2021
Sending our love and prayers , we are saddened to hear about your loss , love and miss you
Gary west
March 11, 2021
I cherish the years we spent together my Charlie. We had good times and bad times. But at the end of the day, we knew we had each other. I will forever miss you. You were the sweetest gentleman. I wish our years weren´t cut short like they were. My heart will be broken for a very long time. You will be in my heart until I take my last breath. I love you Charlie. Thank you for being my big strong protector. My best friend. And a man I will love forever. I´m going to miss you so very much. RIP -Until we meet in heaven.
Alicen Collins Currie
March 10, 2021
I will forever miss you.
Destiny Bishop
March 10, 2021
Rest In Peace Charles I´m sad we never got to get to know each other as adults. So I will just remember you as my handsome older cousin and my Mamas favorite nephew. Love my Currie family. Prayers for Peace and Comfort.
Brenda Leonard
March 9, 2021
My Deepest Condolences & Prayers for Charles' family & friends. Especially his kiddos Dennis, Christy & Kenneth aka Thump. Your Dad was a Good Hardworking man. He loved you all unconditionally. May he RIP
Margie Hodges
March 8, 2021
Dennis, Chrissy and Kenneth aka thumpy. My heart is breaking with y'all. My prayers and thoughts are with you at this time of sorrow and grief. Love you always
Julie Wilson
March 8, 2021
Charles was a wonderful man/cousin. He´ll be missed by family. My thoughts and prayers are with y´all and we´ll see him on the other side when it´s our time. Rest In Peace cuz
Cissy Merryman Hicks
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. My prayers and love to his kids. Heaven has gained a wonderful Angel who will always be there to protect his family.
Celesta Boyd
March 8, 2021
Rest in peace Pop, you will be forever missed. Enjoy some pinto beans and cornbread in heaven with mom. Love you
Shellie Broyles
Family
March 7, 2021
Pop was my deer hunting partner for 20 years. I have many fond and funny stories of hunting with him. He was a very supportive husband to my mother in law, and a great friend to anyone in need. Pop left this world way too soon, and will definitely be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Pop.