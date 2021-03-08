Charles Wayne Currie



Charles Wayne Currie , 68, of Normangee, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Visitation will be 5-7PM Tuesday, March 9 at First Baptist Church Normangee. Services will be at 2PM Wednesday, March 10 at Graveside Hopewell Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Trevino-Smith Funeral Home of Bryan/College Station



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 8, 2021.