Charles Wayne Currie
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Charles Wayne Currie

August 14, 1952 - March 6, 2021

Charles Wayne Currie, 68, of Normangee passed away March 6, 2021. Graveside Funeral Services are set for 2PM Wednesday, March 10 at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7PM Tuesday, March 9 at First Baptist Church of Normangee.

Born August 14, 1952 in Normangee, Texas he was the son of Demmit Currie and Ethal Mae (Hitchins). Charles was a lifelong member of First Baptist Normangee and a forty year veteran of the Normangee Volunteer Fire Department. He held many positions at the department but was currently serving as fire chief. Charles always kept busy. He was self employed in the oilfield business, trucking business, and even served as interim mayor of Normangee when needed. He enjoyed working on and driving all sorts of trucks but especially loved teaching young ones to drive dump trucks. Charles was known to mechanically maintain the fire engines and other fire vehicles in Normangee for many years. In his free time he loved to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. His gunnies and chickens were a favorite pastime as well as napping when he found time.

His parents, Demmit and Ethal Mae; his former wives, Julia, Janet Sue and Nancy Currie; as well as a sister Nancy Evans; two granddaughters, Charlsie Nicole, and Leslie Denise Currie; a great grandson, Kasen Graham "Scamp" Johnson and two nephews, Paul Daniel Grimes and Joe Currie precede him in death.

Charles leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of four years, Alicen (Collins) Currie; seven sons and their wives, Charles Scott Currie, Harvey Greenlees and Kim, William Lee Currie, Denis Wayne Currie and Jenna, Matthew Wade Greenlees , Kenneth Keelan Currie and Cody Hale; four daughters and their husbands, Shelly and David Broyles, Crissie Currie, Chloe and Marcus Bennett, and Kiara Collins; one brother, Harry Lee Currie; four sisters and their husbands, Ann and Danny Grimes, Jackie and Ricky Clark, Linda and Travis Vann, and Ida and Chris Rankin; he also leaves a brother-in-law, Jimmy Evans; twenty one grandchildren, Siara, Claire, Jett, Kayden, Paige and Treston, Dustin, Michaela, Ryan, Colby, Ashlyn, Kinley, Stran, Shushine, Kylie, Hailee, Kyle, Cooper Landen, Brynlee , and Ripkyn; along with numerous nieces, nephews cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Normangee Volunteer Fire Department.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Normangee
202 4th St, Normangee, TX
Mar
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hopewell Cemetery
FM39, Normangee, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
I am so sorry to here to Charles passed away. He was a good man. And will be missed,my god hold y´all up in this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are going up. Good by my friend.
Wanda Albertson
March 11, 2021
Sending our love and prayers , we are saddened to hear about your loss , love and miss you
Gary west
March 11, 2021
I cherish the years we spent together my Charlie. We had good times and bad times. But at the end of the day, we knew we had each other. I will forever miss you. You were the sweetest gentleman. I wish our years weren´t cut short like they were. My heart will be broken for a very long time. You will be in my heart until I take my last breath. I love you Charlie. Thank you for being my big strong protector. My best friend. And a man I will love forever. I´m going to miss you so very much. RIP -Until we meet in heaven.
Alicen Collins Currie
March 10, 2021
I will forever miss you.
Destiny Bishop
March 10, 2021
Rest In Peace Charles I´m sad we never got to get to know each other as adults. So I will just remember you as my handsome older cousin and my Mamas favorite nephew. Love my Currie family. Prayers for Peace and Comfort.
Brenda Leonard
March 9, 2021
My Deepest Condolences & Prayers for Charles' family & friends. Especially his kiddos Dennis, Christy & Kenneth aka Thump. Your Dad was a Good Hardworking man. He loved you all unconditionally. May he RIP
Margie Hodges
March 8, 2021
Dennis, Chrissy and Kenneth aka thumpy. My heart is breaking with y'all. My prayers and thoughts are with you at this time of sorrow and grief. Love you always
Julie Wilson
March 8, 2021
Charles was a wonderful man/cousin. He´ll be missed by family. My thoughts and prayers are with y´all and we´ll see him on the other side when it´s our time. Rest In Peace cuz
Cissy Merryman Hicks
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. My prayers and love to his kids. Heaven has gained a wonderful Angel who will always be there to protect his family.
Celesta Boyd
March 8, 2021
Rest in peace Pop, you will be forever missed. Enjoy some pinto beans and cornbread in heaven with mom.
Love you
Shellie Broyles
Family
March 7, 2021
Pop was my deer hunting partner for 20 years. I have many fond and funny stories of hunting with him. He was a very supportive husband to my mother in law, and a great friend to anyone in need. Pop left this world way too soon, and will definitely be greatly missed.
Rest in peace, Pop.
Dave Broyles
Friend
March 7, 2021
