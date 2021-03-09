Charles Wayne Currie
August 14, 1952 - March 6, 2021
Charles Wayne Currie, 68, of Normangee passed away March 6, 2021. Graveside Funeral Services are set for 2PM Wednesday, March 10 at the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7PM Tuesday, March 9 at First Baptist Church of Normangee.
Born August 14, 1952 in Normangee, Texas he was the son of Demmit Currie and Ethal Mae (Hitchins). Charles was a lifelong member of First Baptist Normangee and a forty year veteran of the Normangee Volunteer Fire Department. He held many positions at the department but was currently serving as fire chief. Charles always kept busy. He was self employed in the oilfield business, trucking business, and even served as interim mayor of Normangee when needed. He enjoyed working on and driving all sorts of trucks but especially loved teaching young ones to drive dump trucks. Charles was known to mechanically maintain the fire engines and other fire vehicles in Normangee for many years. In his free time he loved to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. His gunnies and chickens were a favorite pastime as well as napping when he found time.
His parents, Demmit and Ethal Mae; his former wives, Julia, Janet Sue and Nancy Currie; as well as a sister Nancy Evans; two granddaughters, Charlsie Nicole, and Leslie Denise Currie; a great grandson, Kasen Graham "Scamp" Johnson and two nephews, Paul Daniel Grimes and Joe Currie precede him in death.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of four years, Alicen (Collins) Currie; seven sons and their wives, Charles Scott Currie, Harvey Greenlees and Kim, William Lee Currie, Denis Wayne Currie and Jenna, Matthew Wade Greenlees , Kenneth Keelan Currie and Cody Hale; four daughters and their husbands, Shelly and David Broyles, Crissie Currie, Chloe and Marcus Bennett, and Kiara Collins; one brother, Harry Lee Currie; four sisters and their husbands, Ann and Danny Grimes, Jackie and Ricky Clark, Linda and Travis Vann, and Ida and Chris Rankin; he also leaves a brother-in-law, Jimmy Evans; twenty one grandchildren, Siara, Claire, Jett, Kayden, Paige and Treston, Dustin, Michaela, Ryan, Colby, Ashlyn, Kinley, Stran, Shushine, Kylie, Hailee, Kyle, Cooper Landen, Brynlee , and Ripkyn; along with numerous nieces, nephews cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Normangee Volunteer Fire Department.
Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com
Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 9, 2021.