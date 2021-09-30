My heart goes out to the Pinnells during this time and filled with hope he is with his Creator. Charlie was an amazing intellect and a father figure to me. Thank you for all the carpooling on long road trips to your beloved Ruidoso and Colorado ski adventures. And putting up with slumber parties with a bunch of giggly, Broadway singing, band instrument playing, noise pack of girls. We love you, Charlie. and honored to have known you...Surrounding your family with big Texas hugs...

Nora McGraw Friend September 30, 2021