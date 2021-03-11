Charles Albert Reek
September 6, 1952 - February 26, 2021
Charles Albert Reek, 68, of Bryan, Texas passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021. Charles was born in Wisconsin on September 6, 1952.
Charles Reek was married to Kam Reek in 1988; they were happily married for 32 Years.
Charles Reek was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the City of Bryan. Charles enjoyed fishing, drum and bugle corp., and various crafts.
Charles is survived by his wife, Kam Reek; sister, Sharon Scheffler; son, Scott Reek; daughter, Angela Crider; step-son, Jamie Holland; step-daughter, Wanlaya Jongsamran; grandchildren, Leah Reek, Ashley Reek, Marian Reek, JoJo Jongsamran, Courtney Harden, Melaney Harden, and Lucian Harden; and many friends through the years.
Charles is preceded in death by parents, Marlin and Ila Reek; and brother, Dale Reek.
Charles will be missed greatly by his family and everyone that knew him. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Visitation will be held from 12pm – 2pm, on March 13th, 2021, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. The funeral service will be held at 2pm, on March 13th, 2021, at the funeral home. Jamie Holland will be officiating. Cremation to following after funeral services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hillier Funeral Home.
Please visit Charles' tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.