I am sooo sorry my dear cousin "Little" Charles that I wasn't there for you. I did not know where you were or that you were sick. I loved you and have sooo many fond memories of us when we were kids. Rest In Peace Little Charles
Sheila Turner
March 31, 2021
I was sorry to hear about my nephew passing away. My deepest sympathy to the Valerian family.
Wanda Sheridan
March 31, 2021
The Charles Valerian family is in our thoughts and prayers and we share sympathy for your loss. God bless you all. Floyd & Patsy Luce
Patsy Luce
March 22, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Valerian family. May he Rest in Eternal Peace.
Michelle Orozco-Remon
March 21, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to the Valerian family May Gods Peace and blessing be with you all< Jerry & Lillian Beasley