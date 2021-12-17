Menu
Charles Westmoreland
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Charles Westmoreland

Charles Clifton Westmoreland, 89, of Houston passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. A Graveside Service is set for 12PM Friday, December 17, at Plainview Cemetery in Normangee.

Born December 3, 1932 in Normangee, Texas he was the son of Pink Anderson Westmoreland and Cora Lee (Hawkins). Charles loved dancing, enjoyed country music, and liked watching old western movies. He loved his family dearly and to him his family always came first. Charles was always there for his family; and his adoration for his nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews was beyond measure.

His parents, Pink and Cora; his brother-in-law, Col. Thomas Frazier Hines; along with his nephew, Frederick Keith Heine, all precede him in death.

Charles leaves behind to cherish his memories, his two loving sisters, Juanita Janell Hines, Roseann Heine and husband Fred; his two nieces, Pam Hager Johnson, and Janette Hager Smith; four nephews, Clifton Lee Hager, Kevin Heine, Kyle Heine, and Ron Liggett; as well as four great-nephews, and six great-nieces.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 17, 2021.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Plainview Cemetery
Normangee, TX
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.