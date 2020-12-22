Charles' self written obituary was very touching. Although I well remember Charles, I certainly wish I had known him closer as he left a nice mark on the world. - David Clark Sadness feels my heart regarding the death of Charlie. Have read his obituary and viewed the photos of he and his family. These warmed my spirit to a life well lived. Nonie Watson I thought a lot of Charles - John Sodolak I remember Charlie as being so nice - Gay Vincent I'm so sorry to hear of Charles passing - Paula Sue Graham I'm so sad to hear of Charlie's passing - Linda Andersson My condolences to Charlie's family - Robert Stewart So sorry to hear of Charlie's passing - Pat Fleckenstein Charlie wrote a very nice obit. There were a few things I did not know. Maybe we should all write our own obits - Don Reiser I enjoyed reading Charlie's obit and learning about his life. Always sad to hear of loosing a classmates - Pam Byrd My condolences to Charlie's family - Bob Anderson I remember Charlie to be so kind. Rest in peace until we meet again - Martha Cook

SFA Class of '62 January 7, 2021