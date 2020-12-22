Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Charles' self written obituary was very touching. Although I well remember Charles, I certainly wish I had known him closer as he left a nice mark on the world. - David Clark
Sadness feels my heart regarding the death of Charlie. Have read his obituary and viewed the photos of he and his family. These warmed my spirit to a life well lived. Nonie Watson
I thought a lot of Charles - John Sodolak
I remember Charlie as being so nice - Gay Vincent
I'm so sorry to hear of Charles passing - Paula Sue Graham
I'm so sad to hear of Charlie's passing - Linda Andersson
My condolences to Charlie's family - Robert Stewart
So sorry to hear of Charlie's passing - Pat Fleckenstein
Charlie wrote a very nice obit. There were a few things I did not know. Maybe we should all write our own obits - Don Reiser
I enjoyed reading Charlie's obit and learning about his life. Always sad to hear of loosing a classmates - Pam Byrd
My condolences to Charlie's family - Bob Anderson
I remember Charlie to be so kind. Rest in peace until we meet again - Martha Cook
SFA Class of '62
January 7, 2021
Dear family, I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to Young`s as they mourn the loss of someone incredibly special to them. Ps.20:1,2
Neighbor
January 7, 2021
I extend my condolences to the family of my friend Charles Young. May GOD bless you.
Lupe G Lopez
January 6, 2021
Charles and I began 1st grade together and completed all 12 years of school as good friends. After UT I also learned lots about the civil rights movement and actively played a part in it. God rest his soul.
Dana Rose Wortham Wekerle
January 6, 2021
I enjoyed reading Charlie´s obituary very much.....he was a very interesting and endearing guy with a "dry sense of humor!" And extremely intelligent! He will be missed. A proud Aggie, for sure!
It wouldn´t surprise me if he will greet us at the gates of Heaven when our time comes to leave our earthly home and join our family members AND friends who are already there! Thank you, Charlie.....you are a testament as a good friend and a great soldier in God´s Heaven!! You will always be remembered, SFA Bronco AND Aggie!
Sincerely, Michele Poe
Michele Poe
January 5, 2021
Charles and I graduated from SFA High School together I 1962. We worked on a couple of our reunions together. He was a very sweet and kind man. He was always so thoughtful in sending greetings for various holidays via the computer including cute pictures of his fur babies in costume. It got to where I expected them and will miss those greetings. I will remember Charlie with kind thoughts. May he rest in Gods Peace.
Jo Burley
January 3, 2021
Fond memories of Charlie. One particular story was Charlie saying he would wear his pressed shirt from Sunday to work on Monday. This gave him the opportunity to tell others about his faith.
Dea H Corpora
January 3, 2021
I have such sweet memories of Charlie and his stories of Rusty. He was so proud. Loving you and your family Charlie!