It was a great pleasure knowing Charlie "Sugar Man" through the Nowlin and Benford families and his daughters Linda and Cynthia. His name says it all; Loving, Compassion, Fun, and zest for life. Linda and I had many talks about our fathers and their adventures. His intellect carried him across the land. Linda and Cynthia I know you will miss your dad but he gave you many wonderful memories that will be bring you joy in your time of grieving. You have many stories to tell your grandchildren. I am in sorrow with you as you grieve Sugar Man's passing and we can no longer look upon his gracious and beautiful smile. We can no longer learn from his wisdom but his spirit lives on in our hearts and thoughts. He is smiling and dancing in his heavenly home and that gives great joy and comfort. His time that God granted him is now complete. He was blessed and the earth was blessed by him. Love you both.

Linda Holland Family November 12, 2020