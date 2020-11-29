Charlotte Claire JamiesonDecember 19, 1 948 - November 23, 2020Charlotte passed peacefully into the next life Monday morning at home with her husband, four dogs, and four cats.She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tommy Jamieson of College Station; daughter, Dawn, son-in-law, Charles Luza; two grandchildren, Scott and Jennifer of Tomball; her sister, Nancy Lee Holland of Bryan; and her brother, Tom Fowler of Houston. Her parents, Charles and Eleanore Holland of College Station preceded her in 2009 and 1999 respectively.Retired from Texas A&M University in 2011, she has delighted in helping get the grandkids through school, attending biannual sorority conventions, and three family trips to Disney World/Universal in Orlando in 2010, 2016, and a 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2019.Charlotte's degree in accounting helped her in her secretarial positions doing her favorite tasks: working and helping others. At home she was an avid reader of cat and dog mysteries, loved to cross stitch, watch classic TV shows and movies, and shop with her daughter and grandchildren. We recalled that she enjoyed zoos, swimming, and a ride through Santa's Wonderland. She will be sorely missed for her love and caring for all of us. We know she is now in her place in heaven and watching over those of us remaining in this material world.A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future and will take place at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Bryan, where our journey together began on December 28, 1969.In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Bryan.