Charlotte Myles



Charlotte Myles, 47, of College Station, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Missionary Camp Baptist Church in Navasota.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.