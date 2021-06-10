Menu
Charlotte Myles
Charlotte Myles, 47, of College Station, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Missionary Camp Baptist Church in Navasota.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Missionary Camp Baptist Church
Navasota, TX
We send love and prayers to all of you! Here for you all, may the Lord give you steadfast peace. Charlotte will be missed for sure.
Antone & Sonia Moore
Family
June 11, 2021
To Jermanie(Nardy) and the rest of the family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. My prayer is that God would comfort you now and the days, months and years to come. I love you, and may He continue to strengthen you.
Natasha Campbell Williams
Friend
June 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Jermaine and the entire Family. Praying for comfort during this difficult. time. With Love, TC.
Timothy Campbell
Friend
June 10, 2021
