Cheryl Lynn Teel
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Hwy.
Hillsboro, TX
Cheryl Lynn Teel

September 26, 1958 - September 8, 2021

She loved God, Family, Texas, America, and her dog(s).

She loved music and organization (Drum Major) Hillsboro High '76 - '77.

She was smart (Salutatorian of her class) and more important, she was wise.

She was beautiful inside and out.

She was a faithful and happy wife for the 43 years she was married to Paul.

She was born-again and secure in her salvation, and she is now and forever rejoicing in her eternal home in the presence of her Savior.

She will be missed by EVERYONE who knew her.

Survived by husband, J. Paul Teel; and brother, Mark D. Frank; as well as many loving brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, at Grace Bible Church, 700 Anderson St., College Station, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center of Brazos Valley.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, TX
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway, Hillsboro, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so saddened to hear of Cheryl's passing. We will always cherish the memories of her, playing the piano during worship at church. There were certain songs that she just fairly jumped on the piano bench with every beat --- she really knew how to worship the Lord! And sweet memories of her showing Rebekah how to play notes on the piano after service, and the black statue of a horse that she gave Rebekah (they were both horse lovers!). She really took our girls under her wing, so to speak, and gave of herself freely. I also remember the times you and she would perform skits in Children's church, illustrating Biblical truths in fun and creative ways. We pray for you and the family, that God's everlasting arms will hold you tightly in the days and weeks to come. We know we will see her again, and we will worship Jesus together around His throne!
Roy and Patricia Hefti, Rebekah and Candace
Friend
September 18, 2021
Paul, I am deeple saddened at the news of Cheryls passing. Cheryl and I were step class regulars at Aerofit. She was so fun to work out with and a very good friend. I know she will be missed by so many. Prayers for you and family.
Janet myrick
September 15, 2021
Dear J. Paul & family, We are so sorry for your loss. Cheryl was a lovely person who will be terribly missed. The world was a better place because she was in it. Thinking of you and sending love, hugs, and prayers. Hugs, Deborah & Don
Deborah Cowman & Don Clark
Friend
September 14, 2021
Paul...I am so sorry to learn of your precious loss. You and Cheryl were my renters on Forestwood Dr. many years ago. Sending prayers and hugs for you and your family.
Betty V Smith
Other
September 14, 2021
Deepest Sympathies from your Chamber Family
Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce
Other
September 13, 2021
J Paul, today our hearts can hardly bear the news of such a loss as beautiful Cheryl, but we know her future is glorious! We will focus on being by your side and enjoying this side of eternity with you! Much Prayer, Love and Sympathy is with you today! Bernie and Colleen
Bernie and Colleen Lynch
September 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to Paul and your family. I remember Cheryl fondly from Aerofit days. Sending prayers to your family.
Allison Herrington
September 13, 2021
Paul, I send prayers to you for the loss of your lovely wife. God is there for you now and always.
Brenda Walker Belyeu
September 12, 2021
J Paul We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for you during this time.
Randy and Brenda Rogers
Friend
September 12, 2021
