We were so saddened to hear of Cheryl's passing. We will always cherish the memories of her, playing the piano during worship at church. There were certain songs that she just fairly jumped on the piano bench with every beat --- she really knew how to worship the Lord! And sweet memories of her showing Rebekah how to play notes on the piano after service, and the black statue of a horse that she gave Rebekah (they were both horse lovers!). She really took our girls under her wing, so to speak, and gave of herself freely. I also remember the times you and she would perform skits in Children's church, illustrating Biblical truths in fun and creative ways. We pray for you and the family, that God's everlasting arms will hold you tightly in the days and weeks to come. We know we will see her again, and we will worship Jesus together around His throne!

Roy and Patricia Hefti, Rebekah and Candace Friend September 18, 2021