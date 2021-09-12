Cheryl Lynn Teel
September 26, 1958 - September 8, 2021
She loved God, Family, Texas, America, and her dog(s).
She loved music and organization (Drum Major) Hillsboro High '76 - '77.
She was smart (Salutatorian of her class) and more important, she was wise.
She was beautiful inside and out.
She was a faithful and happy wife for the 43 years she was married to Paul.
She was born-again and secure in her salvation, and she is now and forever rejoicing in her eternal home in the presence of her Savior.
She will be missed by EVERYONE who knew her.
Survived by husband, J. Paul Teel; and brother, Mark D. Frank; as well as many loving brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, at Grace Bible Church, 700 Anderson St., College Station, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center of Brazos Valley.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.