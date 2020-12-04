Menu
Chloe Annette Millard
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Chloe Annette Millard

February 10, 1934 - December 2, 2020

Chloe Annette Millard, 86, of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 AM at Bryan City Cemetery.

Chloe loved her family, cooking, and making new friends. She was an avid reader with a fun-loving spirit. Her kindness, dedication, and love will be cherished always.

Chloe is preceded in death by her husband, JC Millard, her parents Sidney and Opal Powers and her granddaughter Heather Arnold.

She is survived by her sister, Marla Thompson, husband Joe; daughters, Kelly Herndon and Jimmie Arnold and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Gary Arnold, Jr. and his wife Coco, John Arnold and his wife Chelsea, Christopher Calhoun and his wife Norma, Amy Guinn and her husband Chris, Lonnie Carnes. Her great-grandchildren, Haley, Makayla, Cainan, Elias, Craig, Ellie, and great-great grand-daughter Mya.

In Lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Brazos Valley Food Bank or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Allumine Hospice care.

Please visit and sign our guestbook at TreviñoSmithFH.com

Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
