Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chris Lynn Whitworth
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Chris Lynn Whitworth

Chris Lynn Whitworth, 71, of College Station, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at Central Church - College Station. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Central Church - College Station
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have known Chris for close to 60 years. We had a lot of fun together when we were in Hutchinson Junior High. I was with him when his father passed away. One thing is for sure, he is with Jesus today and very happy. I wish the best to the family he loved so much.
Homer Hensley
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results