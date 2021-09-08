Chris Lynn Whitworth, 71, of College Station, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at Central Church - College Station. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.
I have known Chris for close to 60 years. We had a lot of fun together when we were in Hutchinson Junior High. I was with him when his father passed away. One thing is for sure, he is with Jesus today and very happy. I wish the best to the family he loved so much.