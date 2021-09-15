Chris Lynn Whitworth
October 22, 1949 - September 5, 2021
Chris Whitworth, 71, of College Station passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Central Baptist Church. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Chris was born to Clinton Ray and Lois Inez Dobbs Whitworth on October 22, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas. Chris graduated Monterey High School in Lubbock in 1968. Soon thereafter, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served as Supply Sergeant in Killeen, Texas. After his service, Chris worked for General Electric until 1980. He then built custom homes in El Paso with Russworth Home Builders from 1980-1988 and Huggins-Whitworth Corp. until 1993. He was a member of the El Paso Builders Association 1976-1993. Chris moved to Austin, Texas and was self employed until retirement. During this time, he also served with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief and Operation Christmas Child. He was a sports enthusiast who loved Texas A&M and Dallas Cowboy football. His favorite baseball teams were the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Chris loved God, his family and his church. He truly had a special place in his heart for service to his church and his church family. He was a family man and will always be remembered for the love he shared with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Janet "Jan" Whitworth; his daughter, Christy Biehle and her husband Allen; the mother of his daughter, Beth Brown and her husband Don; his step-children, Sarah Jordan and Mark Ryan, Kei and Drew Jordan; Deborah Jordan; his grandchildren, Lauren, Garrett and Blake Biehle and Mark, James, and Johnathan Ryan; his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Lou Ann Whitworth; and their family Robert, R.B., and Stephen; other family and close friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are Mike Dobbs, Pat Dobbs, Rusty Dobbs, Sam Dobbs, Robert Whitworth, and Stephen Whitworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to http://giftfunds.stjude.org/CHRIS_WHITWORTH
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.