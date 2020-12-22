Christine Helen Kindt



Christine Helen Kindt, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bryan.



