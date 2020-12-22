Menu
Christine Helen Kindt
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Christine Helen Kindt

Christine Helen Kindt, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Dec
22
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Dec
23
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Bryan, TX
Buck and Wayne, There are no words that can explain how much "Teny" meant to myself and my family . There will never be another Teny ! I will cherish her memories forever. Love you both. Diana Zalobny Smith
Diana Smith
December 22, 2020
I will be forever grateful to Teny for recommending Memorial Funeral Chapel, they helped me with a headstone for my parents. Teny, may you Rest In Peace and May God comfort the Kindt family. We´ll miss you and we will keep you and your family in our prayers. With love and deepest sympathy, Rene and Marie Trevino
Marie Trevino
December 22, 2020
Buck, you and Buddy have my sympathy. Due to the virus I do not attend any gatherings. Kenneth
Kenneth Kindt
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results