Christy Nava Knight



Christy Nava Knight , 53, of Bryan , passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Visitation will be 10AM until service time Saturday, April 23 at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home . Services will be at 11:30AM Saturday, April 23 at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home .



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 18, 2022.