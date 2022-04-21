Menu
Christy Nava Knight
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Christy Nava Knight

July 23, 1968 - April 15, 2022

Christy Nava Knight was a truly blessed woman. She was born July 23, 1968 and went to Heaven on April 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Arthur and Perla Nava, beloved sister Vicki and her beloved son James Arthur Nava.

Christy is survived by her husband of 20 years Joe Don Knight, loving son Colton, sister Barbie and husband Ross Navarro, sister Michelle Nava, brother Arthur Nava Jr., brother Carlos and wife Erin Nava, sister Ampy and husband John Carlos, stepdaughters Candy Kulka, Krista and husband Kenny Devries and Jessica Jones as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Christy served in the Army Reserves from 1988 to 1995, before she started her 28 year career at Texas A&M. Christy loved spending time with family and friends, as well as her favorite pastime, cruising the Caribbean. She was the founder and president of the Bryan College Station Chapter of the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley and started the annual Buddy Walk. The family will receive friends at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home, 2610 South Texas Ave. Bryan, Texas, 77802 on April 23 from 10AM until the time of service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley, or Hospice of Brazos Valley.

A special thank you to Christy's caregivers from Hospice Brazos Valley, Natalie Garcia, Haley Davila, Michael Hauswirth, as well as her niece Courtney Navarro, and sister-in-law Rhonda White. We appreciate you all going above and beyond during this transition. Please View and Sign the Guestbook at:TrevinoSmithFH.com Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 21, 2022.
May God bless and hope know how much more I love her she was like a big sister to me I love her like a mom to may god bless with the love I have for your family and friends
Rebecca Diane Pivonka
Friend
April 20, 2022
Sending our condolences and prayers to the family.
Charlene And Adrien
April 20, 2022
Condolences and Prayers too the Family
Patti Galvez
Other
April 19, 2022
She is my favorite friend & very special to me sent prayers for her family
Alice Robison
Friend
April 17, 2022
